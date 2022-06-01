NESN has joined the streaming wars with the introduction of its own service and app, NESN 360.

Launched Wednesday, NESN 360 is a standalone app available on streaming devices, computers, mobile devices and smart TVs. The service promises a live feed of NESN and NESN+, as well as live broadcasts of Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games airing on the two channels. The service will also include select on-demand games available to watch any time as well as new shows and content exclusive to the platform.

NESN, the longtime home of Red Sox and Bruins games in New England, bills the service as the first of its kind for a regional sports network.

Accessing NESN 360 is available for free for cable subscribers. Viewers who already get NESN and NESN+ can use login credentials from their TV providers to get access to the platform on smart TVs and streaming apps like Roku and Android TV.

For those who don’t have cable, NESN 360 is still available as an a la carte service. The service is launching with a promotion with a rate of $1 for the first month and $29.99 in following months. NESN 360 also offers an annual rate of $329.99 per year. Fans who sign up for the annual rate will also receive eight tickets for a 2022 Red Sox game of their choosing.

For comparison, the current monthly rate for NESN 360 is more than the combined monthly price of Disney Plus ($7.99 per month), Paramount Plus ($9.99) and HBO Plus ($9.99 for its basic package).

So far, exclusive content for NESN 360 includes a show from baseball personality Jared Carrabis, “Beyond Fenway with Jared Carrabis.” Another show “Pitching Ninja,” will feature Rob Friedman (AKA Pitching Ninja on Twitter) offering “inside looks at Red Sox pitching.”

