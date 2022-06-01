FREEPORT – John Edgar Lane II, 67, was born June 4, 1954 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, to John Edgar and M. Cecile (Moore) Lane. He graduated from Littleton High School in Littleton, Mass., in 1972.

Ed married Janice Irene Eldredge on Feb. 14, 1976 in Chatham, Mass.

He served in the United States Coast Guard for 20 years with duty stations in Chatham and Woods Hole, Mass.; Charlevoix, Mich.; Kure Island and Upolo Point, Hawaii; Wildwood, N.J.; Southwest Harbor, Maine; and Washington, DC.

After retiring from the Coast Guard, Ed worked for the United States Postal Service in Freeport, Yarmouth and Scarborough. He was a firefighter/EMT with Freeport Fire and Rescue in 1988-89 and from 1993 until his death. His work included time as a Deputy Chief as well as work with the Freeport Fire Police, and he was Treasurer of the Freeport Fire Company.

Ed was predeceased by his parents; and a son, John Edgar “Jay” Lane. He is survived by his wife, Jan; a son, David Lane and family, a daughter, Katie Lane; two brothers, Michael Lane and Fred Lane and their families, three sisters, Sharon Faldazz, Veronica Phaneuf, and Vivian Sarna and their families; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed Lane died May 17, 2022, at his home in Freeport. There will be visiting hours at the meeting room in the Freeport Public Safety building on Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Burr Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial gifts may be made to the:

Freeport Fire Company

4 Main St.

Freeport, ME 04032

Guest Book