WESTBROOK – Virginia (Rosario) Tarraza passed away unexpectedly at home on May 1, 2022, she was 91. A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Virginia was born June 24, 1930, to the late Juan and Benita Rosario. She is also predeceased by her four siblings, Katalina, Ignacio, Ismael, and Gregoria. Virginia met her future husband and love of her life, Hector Tarraza Sr. when she was in fifth grade. They married in 1953 when Hector returned from the Korean war. She became a dutiful army wife, traveled throughout the U.S. and around the world for 21 years of service before returning to Puerto Rico settling in San Juan. Virginia remained in Puerto Rico until 2017 when she moved to Maine following Puerto Rico’s devastation from hurricane Maria. Lack of resources, along with her age and failing health ultimately brought her to Maine where she resided with her son Dr. Hector Tarraza and her granddaughter Taylor who became her devoted caretaker. Virginia spent the remaining years of her life as a bright light in the lives of so many. Virginia leaves behind her two sons Hector Jr. of Westbrook, Carlos of Phil, Pa., grandchildren, JoAnn Tarraza and her husband Randu Dominuez of the Dominican Republic, Fr. William Tarraza, OFM-Cap, of Boston, Taylor Tarraza of Westbrook, her former daughter-in-law, Marianne Tarraza, brother-in-law Jorge Tarraza of Puerto Rico, great grandchild Raduan Dominguez, of Dominican Republic, her “adopted” grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and friends in Puerto Rico and her beloved family and friends in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Also, the family would like to thank Dr. Eleni Nackos, her nurses and staff who took special care of her during her cancer treatment, in Virginia’s words “they made me a queen”. All are welcome to attend her funeral mass which will be celebrated by her grandson Fr. William Tarraza on June 4 at 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew’s church in Cape Elizabeth. Burial will be at a later date in the (military) National Cemetery of Puerto Rico where she will be laid to rest with her husband. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor to the recently dedicated CMMC Cancer Care Center.

