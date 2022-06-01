Recognition

Margo Walsh, founder of MaineWorks and co-founder of Maine Recovery Fund, and WEX, which administers corporate payment systems, will be honored during an event June 2 at Thompson’s Point in Portland. The 35th annual Humanitarian Award celebrates Spurwink’s impact – increasing access to behavioral health needs – and honors community leaders who make Maine a healthier place to live and work.

Deborah Wentworth, senior vice president at Clark Insurance, is winner of the 2022 Lee G. Allen President’s award of excellence, presented annually to a member of the Maine Chapter of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters Society.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Serge Asumani is the new Asylum Seeker Program assistant for Hope Acts, a nonprofit that provides housing, English classes and other resources to New Mainers. Asumani assists asylum-seekers with housing, work permits and navigating resources to address basic needs.

Nicole Evans has joined United Way of Mid Coast Maine as director of development.

Geoff Iacuessa, president and general manager of the Portland Sea Dogs, and Don Kleiner, owner of Maine Outdoors, a professional guide service, joined the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors.

Casey McCormack will succeed Chris O’Neil as the director of real estate when O’Neil retires at the end of the month from Spinnaker Trust, an employee-owned Maine bank.

Catie Seavey was promoted to director of agent relations and compliance and Kathy Coughlin was promoted to broker services manager at Portside Real Estate Group.

Verrill attorney Elizabeth Connellan Smith has been elected to the Board of Governors of The College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers.

Giving back

From Maine to Ukraine shipped nearly 40,000 pounds of food, clothing and household goods on May 23 to New Jersey, where the items will be delivered to Lviv, Ukraine, for distribution to the people of Ukraine. The goods will fill nearly three shipping containers.

The Retail Association of Maine and the Maine Tourism Association launched a statewide relief program in March to collect the items from Maine’s retailers, tourism and hospitality businesses and everyday Mainers.

