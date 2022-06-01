COLLEGES

Starting point guard Alba Orois has decided to leave the University of Maine women’s basketball team to pursue professional basketball opportunities in Europe, the school announced Wednesday.

Orois, a native of Spain, averaged 9.9 points per game and led America East in assists with 5.8 per game, earning third team all-conference honors.

Also on Wednesday, UMaine signed Anna Soler, a 5-foot-8 point guard from Barcelona. Soler spent last season at Eastern Wyoming College and will have three years of eligibility with the Black Bears.

Soler started all 30 games last season for Eastern Wyoming, averaging 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

BOSTON COLLEGE: Boston College hired former Miami athletic director Blake James to succeed Patrick Kraft as the Eagles AD.

James held the job in Miami from 2013-21, overseeing 18 varsity sports. During his tenure, the Hurricanes built new indoor facilities for football, baseball and golf, and improved the ones for men’s and women’s basketball.

Kraft left BC to take the AD job at Penn State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Justin Lewis has decided to remain in the NBA draft rather than return to Marquette for the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-7 forward issued a social media post saying, “Thank you Marquette,” on Wednesday, which marked the NCAA deadline for players who had entered the draft to withdraw from consideration and maintain their college eligibility.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER CITY: Benjamin Mendy will stand trial accused of eight counts of rape after being charged with an additional offense.

The latest allegation of rape relates to a new complainant and could only be reported for the first time after reporting restrictions were lifted during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The World Cup-winning France defender pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, for which he has yet to enter a plea.

The 27-year-old Mendy also denies one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

All the offenses are alleged to have taken place at his home address between October 2018 and August last year when he was suspended by City.

He is due to go on trial on July 25 along with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces. Matturie denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Both defendants are on bail.

REAL MADRID: Gareth Bale confirmed he is leaving Real Madrid, saying he was happy to have fulfilled his dream of playing with the Spanish powerhouse.

The 32-year-old Bale, whose contract expires at the end of this month, joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2013. He played on loan with the English club in 2020-21.

AWARD: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in contention to win English football’s Player of the Year award for the third straight season.

De Bruyne was on a six-man shortlist for the award, alongside Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

De Bruyne won the prestigious award, voted by the players, in 2020 and ’21. Van Dijk and Salah won it the years before that.

The shortlist for the women’s Player of the Year award consisted of Chelsea duo Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr, Arsenal pair Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little and Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp.

MANCHESTER UNITED: Paul Pogba joined Manchester United for a world-record fee. He’ll leave the English club for nothing.

United said the France midfielder would be departing Old Trafford at the end of the month when his contract expires. Another midfielder, Jesse Lingard, will also be leaving when his latest contract runs out on June 30, United said.

AC MILAN: Less than two weeks after celebrating AC Milan’s league title win with thousands of fans, Gerry Cardinale is on the verge of becoming the new owner of the storied Serie A club.

Cardinale is the founder and managing partner of American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, which has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Milan for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Milan said RedBird is expected to complete the purchase from fellow American firm Elliott Management by September at the latest.

BELGIUM: Belgium’s most successful club Anderlecht has hired Felice Mazzu as its new coach to replace Vincent Kompany.

Anderlecht won the last of its record 34 Belgian league titles in 2017 and hopes to get back to the top with Mazzu, who was recruited from local Brussels rival Union Saint-Gilloise.

WEST HAM: Defender Kurt Zouma was banned from keeping cats for five years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service as a punishment for kicking and slapping his pet cat in abuse caught on video.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Callum Illot will miss the Detroit Grand Prix because of a broken hand suffered in a crash during the Indianapolis 500. Juncos Hollinger Racing replaced him with Santino Ferrucci to race in Detroit this weekend.

Illot was an early crash at Indy and finished 32nd; Ferrucci was 10th on Sunday.

• Rookie Kyle Kirkwood will replace Alexander Rossi next season at Andretti Autosport, the team that developed the Floridian but did not have an open seat for him when Kirkwood was ready for the big leagues.

Kirkwood has won at every level of IndyCar’s ladder system and was last year’s Indy Lights champion. But Michael Andretti had a full lineup this year, so Kirkwood signed a one-year deal to drive for A.J. Foyt Racing.

Rossi is expected to announce he signed a contract with Arrow McLaren SP before this season even started, leaving the No. 27 seat open for Andretti to bring back his prized young driver for 2023.

HORSE RACING

BELMONT: Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike arrived at Belmont Park for the final jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

The track announced the long-shot winner of the Derby arrived around 1 a.m. to start preparations for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11. The colt was shipped by van from Kentucky.

