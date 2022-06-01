A woman faces a slew of charges after she allegedly sparked a fire at a home on Hennessey Avenue in Brunswick Wednesday morning.

Marissa A. Petrulli, 23, is charged with arson, a Class A crime, as well as burglary and aggravated criminal trespassing, both Class C offenses. Petrulli’s bail was set at $5,000, and she is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court on Aug. 16, according to a news release.

Brunswick firefighters were called to 72 Hennessey Ave. around 11 a.m. Wednesday after reports of smoke coming from the eves of a home.

Fire Chief Ken Brillant was the first to arrive and reported smoke coming from the rear of the building and a fire in the house.

“Brunswick Fire units arrived shortly thereafter and made an aggressive interior attack on the fire, ultimately extinguishing the fire that had spread to multiple floors of the residence,” the fire department said in a Wednesday evening news release.

Police said in a news release that they found Petrulli nearby but didn’t disclose why they suspected her of being responsible or what would have led her to allegedly set the fire.

No injuries were reported, but the house is uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage, according to the fire department. Brillant said the homeowner was at work when the fire broke out.

Brunswick police and fire departments are still investigating the fire alongside the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fire crews from Topsham, Freeport, Bath and West Bath assisted Brunswick firefighters.

