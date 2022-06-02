JAY — Students in all Spruce Mountain schools will be released at 1:05 p.m. today after a bomb threat was received at the middle school.

Superintendent Scott Albert sent out an announcement just before noon informing parents and community members of the threat.

“All middle school students have been evacuated to the (high school),” he said. “Due to busing, all students in the district will be be dismissed at 1:05 (p.m.) If you want to dismiss your middle school students from (the high school) before then please go to the back side of SMHS at the Concert entrance.

“We will keep you updated if there are any changes.”

Students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls attend the schools, three of which are located in Jay with the other in Livermore.

“All students are safe,” Albert said in the phone call.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: