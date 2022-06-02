A dirt bike rider had to be flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland after he collided with a pickup truck in Naples Thursday afternoon.

Joshua Cavallaro, 20, of Naples, suffered head injuries that were not life-threatening, Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Joyce said the driver of the Ford 450 pickup truck, 80-year-old Robert Mason of Naples, was making a left hand turn onto Maplewood Road from Songo School Road around 2:30 p.m. when Cavallaro’s off-road, dirt bike hit the passenger side of the truck. Cavallaro, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his bike, which went under the truck and was dragged along the roadway.

Cavallaro was treated at the scene by Naples Fire and Rescue workers before being transported to the hospital. His dirt bike was destroyed and the truck sustained damage to its passenger side. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: