The city of Portland announced a change to its food truck pilot program on the Eastern Promenade Thursday afternoon, saying it can accommodate all 14 applicants for spots in the program after reconfiguring the space in the Cutter Street parking lot where trucks will be located this summer.

The city held a lottery on Wednesday to select 10 trucks for the lot, leaving four applicants out.

“I want to thank the food truck operators who were able to meet so quickly with me yesterday following the lottery so we could explore a solution,” said Interim City Manager Danielle West in a news release. “I appreciate hearing their thoughts and feedback regarding our plans for the food truck pilot program on the Eastern Promenade this season.”

West said she realizes how important it is for food truck operators to know in advance where they can locate and operate – and she said that, after receiving information on truck dimensions from the operators, the city found that it had enough space to fit 14 trucks rather than 10.

The change in policy came a few hours after food truck operators and their employees protested outside Portland City Hall on Thursday morning, calling on the city to either delay the pilot program or find a way to make room for all the trucks that applied to be part of it.

“I’m hoping they can reconsider, think it through a little bit more and maybe push this pilot program off until next year,” said Marisa Lewiecki, co-owner of Mr. Tuna, a mobile sushi bar, during the protest.

“It just seems incredibly rushed. We’ve already planned our whole summer around this, so we’d like to plan it better and do it right next year instead of rushing into it so quickly when everyone has already hired and planned on being there all summer,” Lewiecki said.

