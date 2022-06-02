SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Ingrid Lindblad decided months ago that she wanted to stay in college instead of turning professional.

That might be a financial decision she comes to regret.

The 22-year-old Swede shot the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the U.S. Women’s Open, a 6-under 65 that left her a shot behind first-round leader Mina Harigae on Thursday.

Because she’s an amateur, Lindblad wouldn’t be able to collect the record $1.8 million first-place prize if she wins. She would have had to declare as a professional before the tournament began.

When asked if, in hindsight, that was a mistake, the LSU junior known to her friends as “Iggy” paused and said with a smile, “I’m going to stay in college for like another year or so.

“But when you say it, yeah … it would have been fun to win a little bit of money,” she said.

She has 54 holes to navigate, but Lindblad has a chance to become only the second amateur to win the U.S. Women’s Open. The other was Catherine Lacoste in 1967.

Lindblad didn’t seem overwhelmed at the opportunity.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” she said.

Three amateurs had previously shot 66 – Carol Semple Thompson in 1994, Brittany Lincicome in 2004 and Gina Kim in 2019.

Lindblad tied for 30th at 6-over 292 in her only other U.S. Women’s Open appearance in 2020. She set the tone for a strong opening round in Southern Pines by winning the Southeastern Conference individual championship in April, making a 38-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole. She showed some of that same prowess on Thursday, needing only 26 putts.

“She was fearless,” said Lindblad’s playing partner, Annika Sorenstam, Sweden’s most famous female golfer and a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion.

Lindblad will have to contend with what is shaping up to be a strong leaderboard.

Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist, also from Sweden, and 2021 Evian Championship champion Minjee Lee of Australia were at 67 with American Ryann O’Toole.

Lexi Thompson, who surrendered a five-shot lead in the final round last year and lost by a stroke, was four shots back after a 68. Fellow American Ally Ewing also shot 68.

PGA: Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead was another reminder how well he is playing.

In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village.

Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004. And it was the second straight week on the PGA Tour with a big logjam at the top – eight were tied after one round at Colonial.

Joining Young were Luke List, Cameron Smith and K.H. Lee from the morning wave, and Mackenzie Hughes and Davis Riley each shot 67 in the afternoon.

Bryson DeChambeau, in his first tournament since the Masters because of surgery on his left hand, had a 76. Harris English made his first start since the Sony Open in January because of hip surgery. He opened with a 77.

The greens were firm during practice and still rolled well, though players could take aim at flags because of enough rain and cloud cover. That took some adjusting. Muirfield Village was still tough enough that bogeys were easy to find.

List, who picked up his first win at Torrey Pines in January, had only one bogey in his 67. Smith was slowed by a few bogeys on the front nine after making the turn. Lee holed out from fairway on No. 9 for eagle, only to follow with back-to-back bogeys.

Will Zalatoris, who lost in the PGA Championship playoff to Justin Thomas, had eight birdies in his round of 68 and wasn’t sure what to make of his round.

“I did not think 68 with eight birdies was in the cards when I came out Monday, Tuesday,” Zalatoris said.

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified when officials determined he had too much paint on the face of his 3-wood that he was using for alignment. It was the first time Matsuyama, who won the Memorial in 2014 for his first PGA Tour victory, had ever been disqualified on the PGA Tour.

Chief referee Steve Rintoul said rules officials were made aware of 10 small lines forming a circle on the face of his 3-wood. Matsuyama had just teed off at Muirfield Village and was approached on the second hole.

It’s OK to have a non-conforming club in the bag as long as it hasn’t been used. Matsuyama said he used it for his opening tee shot.

EUROPEAN OPEN: Li Haotong and Joakim Lagergren both shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead after the first round in Winsen, Germany.

Li of China got off to a strong start with birdies on the first three holes early in the morning, but Sweden’s Lagergren caught up with him late in the day thanks to an eagle on the par-five 15th and birdie at the 18th.

