Garrett Dickinson of Kennebunk is the son of Paula and Randy Dickinson. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the RIT Computing Medal. He participated in the Interact Club and was a member of the Ultimate Frisbee team. He was a varsity athlete for the Kennebunk basketball, wrestling, track and field, and soccer (captain) teams, earning SMAA All-Academic Team. He will be attending the University of Maine to study mechanical engineering.

Sofie Dumas, the daughter of Jennifer and Todd Shea of Arundel and Gary Dumas of Kennebunk, is the valedictorian of her class. She plans to attend the University of Maine Orono this fall to study nursing. She is an AP Scholar with Honor, a National Merit Finalist, and received Williams College and Princeton University book awards. Sofie participates in Executive Council, Peer Helpers, National Honor Society, Girl Talk, and field hockey.

Sophia Esch of Kennebunkport is the daughter of Julie and Steve Esch. She was the Co-President of National Honors Society, a member of the Civil Rights Team, and Tri-M Music Honors Society. Sophia was an AP scholar with Distinction and also received the Rensselaer Medal junior year. She played varsity soccer, receiving the SMAA All-Academic award senior year. She will be attending Brown University, where she will study Biomedical Engineering and French.

Arija Grant of Kennebunk is the daughter of Brian and Diane Grant. She was a member of the National Honor Society and is a recipient of the Smith College Book Award. She competed on the girl’s tennis team (captain) and cross country team and was a member of the Environmental Action Team. Beyond high school, Arija is excited to attend Houghton College where she plans to major in environmental studies and intercultural studies. She will also play on the women’s tennis team.

Ivy Hammer-Gumbrell of Kennebunk is the daughter of Robyn Hammer and Paul Gumbrell. She was a member of the National Honors Society and the recipient of the Bowdoin Book Award. She was a four year varsity athlete on the women’s soccer team and was a captain for her junior and senior years, while playing for Seacoast United Soccer Club in New Hampshire. She plans to attend Hamilton College to study biology and environmental science.

Advertisement

Mary Hauser of Kennebunk is the daughter of Emma and Bryan Hauser. She is the salutatorian of her class. Mary is the President of the Student Senate, Senior Student Representative of the RSU 21 School Board, Mock Trial lead attorney, Captain of the Southern Maine Boxing Club, and founder of the Kennebunk Coffee House. She received a US State Department scholarship to study Turkish and a National Science Foundation scholarship to study the physics of atomic nuclei. Mary is the recipient of the Princeton Book Award and Dartmouth Book Award. She was awarded a cost-of-attendance Reynolds Scholarship to attend Wake Forest University.

Connor Keefe of Kennebunkport is the son of Jennifer and Chris Keefe. He was a member of the National Honor Society and the recipient of the Bates Book Award. Connor was also a member of Model State, Mock Trial, The Herd, Environmental Club and Interact Club. He was a captain and all-conference player for both varsity soccer and basketball and participated on the track team. Connor will be attending the University of Notre Dame.

Joseph Kiezulas of Kennebunkport is the son of Charles and Alexandra Kiezulas. He was a captain of the varsity basketball team. Joseph was named to First Team All- Conference, SMAA Class A Honorable Mention, and the SMAA All-Academic Team. Next fall, he will be attending Georgia Tech to study Computer Science.

Ian MacDonald of Kennebunk is the son of Tom and Lisa MacDonald. Ian was a member of the National Honors Society, Interact Club, Varsity Soccer, and Varsity Track and Field. He was a captain for Kennebunk’s Ski Team, Pole Vault, and Ultimate Frisbee, Vice President of the Chess Club, and Lead Podcast Editor for The Herd Newspaper. Ian will attend the University of Rhode Island and major in Communications.

Owen Marquez of Kennebunk is the son of Fred Marquez and Cyndi Ash-Marquez. He was a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, He was a part of the chess club, jazz band, and the school newspaper. He plans to study neuroscience at the University of Vermont, where he was awarded the Presidential Scholarship.

Ainsley Morrison of Kennebunk is the daughter of David Morrison and Tiffany Twitchell. At KHS, Ainsley was Co-President of National Honors Society, Secretary for Tri-M Honors Society, and a member of Executive Council, Peer Helpers, Feminist Club, The Herd, Girl Talk, and Environmental Action Team. Outside of academics, Ainsley played Basketball (captain), Tennis, ran Cross Country, and was a 4-year member of Maine All-State Orchestra and KHS’s Wind Ensemble. Next year, Ainsley will be attending Bowdoin College with plans to study Psychology and Environmental Science.

Advertisement

Lucas Nadeau is the son of Mark and Christina Nadeau. Lucas was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Team, Model State, co-president of the Environmental Action Team, and the recipient of the University of Vermont Citizen Scholar Book Award. He participated in varsity swimming, varsity track & field, and cross country. Lucas will be attending Northwestern University in the fall to study mechanical engineering.

Lauren Poulin of Kennebunk, Maine is the daughter of Cheri and George Poulin. She was a Tri-M Music Honors Society member and a frequent actor in Kennebunk High School theatrical productions. She is a recipient of the Maine Top Scholars Award and will be attending the University of Maine this fall.

Rowan Pow of Kennebunk is the daughter of Scott and Amy Pow. She is treasurer of the Environmental Action Team, a member of the Interact club and math team, and the recipient of the National Society of Women Engineers Award. She also competed on the varsity swim team and cross country team. Rowan will be attending the University of New Hampshire, where she plans to study environmental engineering.

Camilla Rawlings of Kennebunk is the daughter of Roberto Gil and Susan Rawlings. She was a member of the Environmental Action Team and the National Honor Society, and was awarded the Harvard Book Award. She also competed on the cross country team and was captain of the varsity dive team, where she received the 2022 Maine Conference Diver of the Year. She received SMAA All-Academic Award for both sports. Camilla will be attending Bowdoin College, where she plans to study international relations and Hispanic studies.

Hannah Slone resides in Kennebunk and is the daughter of April and Michael Slone. She was a member of The National Honors Society and recipient of several art awards including The Maine Tidal Shift Award and Scholastic’s Art and Writing Awards. She will be attending Polimoda in Florence, Italy next year to study fashion design.

Liam Westley is the son of Paula Norbert and Rich Westley of Kennebunk. He is a member of the National Honor Society. He participated in the Model UN program for two years, Maine Model State, and played Ultimate Frisbee. He worked summers and completed many hours of community service work, including with the Saco Meals Program and food distribution efforts during the pandemic, as well as support for other outreach in the community. He will take a gap year and then plans to attend college.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: