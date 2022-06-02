Study one of the easily available photos of the deep, visceral heartbreak of parents of a child murdered in Uvalde, Texas. Do you think the owner of a semiautomatic rifle would feel the same unspeakable grief if their gun was permanently taken away? Consider that the husband of one of the murdered teachers died of a heart attack two days later. Do you think the owner of a semiautomatic rifle would suffer the same death if their gun was permanently removed?

I am all in favor of the right to own guns appropriate for use in hunting, target practice and other sports. Self-defense is murkier, as more people die of gunshot wounds in households where guns are present. But semiautomatics are weapons of war, with no real sportsmanlike applications.

Unless you answered “Yes” to my two questions, please let our elected representatives know it’s past time to relegate these killing machines to the military only. Otherwise, the only way to keep our children, our country’s future, safe is going to be to build schools as well guarded and armored as prisons. Is that really where we want our kids to be educated?

It’s time to start thinking about the “inalienable” rights of everyone – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – not just the singular right of anyone to buy any gun.

Pamela Blake

Freeport

