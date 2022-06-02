How is it in our country that when you turn 18 you can go out and buy a gun and ammunition? Do we allow our 16-year-olds, on the day they turn 16 to, go buy a car and drive it away? No, they have to prove they can drive it, they have to take a test. In many states, they have to take a drivers education course and prove many hours of driving practice. They have to have a license and insurance.
Why did we do this? To maintain public safety, to be sure young people can abide by the rules of the road, and can safely drive and manage a vehicle. Common sense, people.
I may like more and stronger gun laws, but at least some common-sense gun laws are just essential and necessary for public safety. Background checks, licensing and gun safety courses. Required practice and having to prove your ability to use it safely. These are not asking too much. Why would we not have these rules for owning a lethal weapon? It just makes no sense at all.
Maureen Clancy
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.