NEW YORK — Matt Carpenter ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a leadoff home run against Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge added solo shots off the two-way star, and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 Thursday to open a doubleheader.

Nestor Cortes (5-1) delivered seven tidy innings, DJ LeMahieu also homered and the major league-leading Yankees ensured themselves a series victory over slumping Los Angeles.

The Angels lost their seventh straight, their worst skid since an eight-game slide in 2019.

Wandy Peralta got his first save, striking out Ohtani to end it.

Ohtani (3-4) was charged with four runs and eight hits in three-plus innings. He had pitched at least five innings in his previous six starts.

Angels Manager Joe Maddon indicated that Ohtani was tipping his pitches.

Advertisement

“They’re really good at reading pitchers,” Maddon said of the Yankees. “They’re very good at it.”

Ohtani made history in the nightcap, joining Hall of Famer slugger Jimmie Foxx as the only players to start both ends of a doubleheader, one of them as a pitcher, per the Elias Sports Bureau. Foxx did it with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945 during the final month of his career.

BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 3: Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernandez homered and Toronto extended its winning streak to eight games by beating visiting Chicago.

Santiago Espinal had three hits and three RBI as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight.

Manoah (6-1) allowed three runs and six hits, walked one and struck out five in 72/3 innings. He’s 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 13 career home starts.

Johnny Cueto (0-2) allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings for Chicago. He walked none and struck out five.

Advertisement

RAYS 3, RANGERS 1: Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings to give Tampa Bay a win at Texas.

Kluber (2-2) allowed one run and four hits, striking out four and walking none. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner matched his longest outing of the season.

Vidal Brujan hit an RBI double in the second inning and Yandy Diaz singled home a run in the third for Tampa Bay. Ryan Thompson, the fifth Rays reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in six chances.

The Rangers have lost two straight after reaching .500 for the first time since May 2021.

The lone run off Kluber was a two-out, first-pitch home run by Marcus Semien in the sixth.

Taylor Hearn (3-4) allowed all three Rays runs on six hits and four walks.

Advertisement

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2: Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and surging Detroit won at home against Minnesota.

Cameron’s 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single.

Alex Lange (3-1) gave up two walks and struck out one in the pivotal eighth inning and Gregory Soto closed for his 10th save.

AL Central-leading Minnesota, the division’s only team with a winning record, has lost seven of 10.

Jonathan Schoop hit an RBI single in the first inning for Detroit.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »