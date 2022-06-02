NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth inning, then fell behind before the New York Yankees rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Thursday night on a clutch swing by pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Rizzo grounded a two-run single up the middle. Clay Holmes left the bases loaded in the ninth, and the Yankees swept a thrilling doubleheader while handing the Angels their eighth straight loss – the team’s worst skid since 2019.

New York won the opener 6-1, with Angels Manager Joe Maddon indicating that starter Shohei Ohtani may have been tipping his pitches to the savvy Bronx Bombers. The AL MVP gave up solo homers to Matt Carpenter, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge.

Jared Walsh ended Taillon’s bid for a perfect game in the top of the eighth with a ground-ball double off shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove. He scored on Kurt Suzuki’s single for a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees countered by loading the bases with one out in the bottom half against Oliver Ortega (1-2). Archie Bradley relieved and struck out Joey Gallo, then got two strikes on Rizzo.

The former Chicago Cubs star ripped a 1-2 pitch right back up the middle, scoring Miguel Andújar and Kiner-Falefa easily.

Holmes replaced Taillon for the ninth and earned his seventh save. He walked Ohtani with two outs, drilled Mike Trout in the left arm with a pitch and also plunked Walsh on the knee before Luis Rengifo grounded out.

Ohtani made history in the nightcap, joining Hall of Fame slugger Jimmie Foxx as the only players to start both ends of a doubleheader, one of them as a pitcher, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Foxx did it with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945 during the final month of his career.

BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 3: Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernandez homered and Toronto extended its winning streak to eight games by beating visiting Chicago.

Santiago Espinal had three hits and three RBI as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight.

Manoah (6-1) allowed three runs and six hits, walked one and struck out five in 72/3 innings. He’s 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 13 career home starts.

Johnny Cueto (0-2) allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings for Chicago. He walked none and struck out five.

RAYS 3, RANGERS 1: Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings to give Tampa Bay a win at Texas.

Kluber (2-2) allowed one run and four hits, striking out four and walking none. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner matched his longest outing of the season.

Vidal Brujan hit an RBI double in the second inning and Yandy Diaz singled home a run in the third for Tampa Bay. Ryan Thompson, the fifth Rays reliever, pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in six chances.

The Rangers have lost two straight after reaching .500 for the first time since May 2021.

The lone run off Kluber was a two-out, first-pitch home run by Marcus Semien in the sixth.

Taylor Hearn (3-4) allowed all three Rays runs on six hits and four walks.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2: Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and surging Detroit won at home against Minnesota.

Cameron’s 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single.

Alex Lange (3-1) gave up two walks and struck out one in the pivotal eighth inning and Gregory Soto closed for his 10th save.

AL Central-leading Minnesota, the division’s only team with a winning record, has lost seven of 10.

Jonathan Schoop hit an RBI single in the first inning for Detroit.