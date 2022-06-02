The New York Rangers’ third line has been making valuable contributions all season, and the trio’s success in Game 1 against Tampa Bay is a big reason the team finally has a lead during a postseason series.

Dubbed ‘The Kid Line’ because of their ages – Filip Chytil is 22, Alexis Lafrenière 20 and Kaapo Kakko 21 – the three combined for five points in New York’s 6-2 victory Wednesday night in the series opener. Now they’ll look to keep it going when the Rangers host the Lightning in Game 2 on Friday night (8 p.m., ESPN).

“They’ve had a huge impact since the playoffs started,” Rangers Coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday. “We broke them up a few times because of different matchups but overall they’ve been outstanding. … They got inside, they scored some nice goals, they made some good plays and and they’re attacking, They’re a confident bunch of kids right now and we need that to continue.”

The youngsters have helped the Rangers move ahead in a series for the first time. In the first two rounds, New York never led until advancing with wins in Game 7 each time. They trailed Pittsburgh 1-0 and 3-1, and were behind Carolina 2-0 and 3-2.

That doesn’t matter to the Rangers. They plan on keeping their approach the same whether they’re trailing or leading.

“We take it one game at a time,” Gallant said. “We know we won last night and we’re up 1-0 in the series, but it doesn’t make a difference. … You just worry about the next game. You move on, you play the game and get ready for the next one.”

Lafrenière has nine points (two goals, seven assists), Chytil eight (seven goals, one assist) and Kakko four (one goal, three assists) this postseason. In the last three games – all Rangers wins – Chytil has five goals, and Lafrenière and Kakko each have two assists.

“I think down low in their end we’re a good line,” Lafrenière said. “We got to get out of our zone as quick as we can and try to spend as much time in their end because that’s where we’re comfortable and we’re at our best. I think we’re playing as a unit and using our skills.”

Chytil, selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft, made the team out of training camp that fall before being sent down to the AHL for several months. He is the third-longest tenured player on the team behind Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, had seven goals and three assists during the season. Lafrenière, the No. 1 overall selection in 2020, had 19 goals and 12 assists this season.

Chytil had eight goals in 67 games during the regular season and has nearly matched that in 15 playoff games, including two goals in Game 1 of this series.

“He’s starting to get a little more comfortable and his skating is unbelievable,” Lafrenière said. “He can shoot, so for me it’s just try to find him on the ice and give him the puck in good spots. I think he really stepped up his game in the last couple of weeks so it’s really good to see.”

BRUINS: Boston signed forward Joona Koppanen to a one-year, two-way contract that carries a cap hit of $750,000.

The 24-year-old native of Tampere, Finland, who was drafted by the Bruins with the 135th pick in the 2016 draft, is a 6-foot-5, 208-pound left-shot forward who had 11 goals and 19 assists in 62 games in Providence with a plus-21 rating.

Kim Brandvold, the Bruins skating and skills coach for the past seven seasons, will join former Bruins assistant and new Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo’s staff as an assistant coach.

AVALANCHE: Colorado was without starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper for Game 2 of the Western Conference final on Thursday due to an upper-body injury. The Avalanche went with Pavel Francouz against the Edmonton Oilers.

Kuemper suddenly left Game 1 in the second period after allowing three goals on 16 shots. The Avalanche won the game 8-6. Colorado Coach Jared Bednar didn’t specify the exact nature of Kuemper’s injury or say whether it had anything to do with the stick that went through Kuemper’s mask and caught him near the eye during the Nashville series.

