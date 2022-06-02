BIDDEFORD – Kenny Hubbell, born June 19, 1944, in the Bronx, N.Y., passed away on March 26, 2022. He was a graduate of Manhattan College and served in the Air Force during Vietnam. He worked for AT&T, Bradbury’s Market, and Portland Natural Gas Pipeline. Kenny enjoyed reading the newspaper and books by John Connolly and Dan Silva. He was a great sports fan (especially the Yankees) and a devious cribbage player. Kenny moved to Biddeford in 1988 and lived there until his death. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Hubbell and other family, Kathy, Jimmer, Brandon, and Devon Croll and Kerry McCormack. .A remembrance ceremony will be held for him and his wife (Lindy) at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME, on June 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous