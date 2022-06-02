NEW HIRES

Scott Cammarn has joined law firm Pierce Atwood as senior counsel in its Portland office. Cammarn’s practice focuses on regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, legislation and transactions. He was previously a partner with law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

Steve Reeves has joined Portland wealth management firm HeadInvest LLC as director of operations and compliance. Reeves most recently worked as director of client development at Foreside Financial Group in Portland.

Cat Lutz was recently named vice president of the Rare Disease Translational Center at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor. Lutz has more than 25 years experience in this field.

Mark Wustenberg has joined ImmuCell as commercial leader of stakeholder engagement. Wustenberg previously managed a private consulting practice for dairy producers supporting industry agribusinesses. Until 2017, he served as vice president of sustainability and member services for Tillamook County Creamery Association in Oregon.

The Maine Bankers Association has hired Josh Steirman as director of government relations. Steirman has served as vice president and senior credit officer at Gorham Savings Bank since 2018.

Burgess Advertising & Marketing has hired marketing specialist Tyler Cadorette to its team as account manager. Cadorette brings experience as a general assignment reporter for WMTW-TV for nearly five years. He also worked for Unum as a customer/client liaison.

The Maine Jewish Film Festival has appointed Carolyn Swartz as its new executive director. Swartz brings 25 years experience as a brand/content strategist and president and owner of a New York City-based production company that produced short films around the world for Fortune 100 clients.

PROMOTIONS

Julie Brooks has been promoted to chief risk officer at Gorham Savings Bank. Brooks has more than 30 years of banking experience. She joined Gorham Savings in 2011 as compliance officer, most recently serving as the bank’s senior vice president and senior risk officer.

South Portland engineering firm Sebago Technics has announced several promotions within its project delivery team. Brandon Blake and Paul Ostrowski have been promoted to engineering design managers. Caitlyn Abbott has been promoted to project delivery manager. Rebecca Gabryszewski has been named a senior team leader of the Entitlements Group. Gabryszewski is a regulatory specialist with over 20 years of diverse experience. Henry Hess, Aaron Hunter and Chris Taylor have been promoted to team leaders. Kendra Ramsell, Shelly Stacey and Brad Van Damm have been named team leads. Stacey and Van Damm are both CAD designers. Ramsell is a designer and engineer.

Micki Francombe has been promoted to vice president of administrative operations at Portland commercial real estate firm The Boulos Company. Francombe joined the company in 2001 as an administrative assistant and most recently served as assistant office manager.

AWARDS

The Maine Credit Union League has recognized Jason Lindstrom, president and chief executive of Evergreen Credit Union, with the James M. Gratto Award. Lindstrom led a regulatory initiative that allowed Evergreen to extend its reach into York County, and its asset size has grown from $270 million to $470 million. Lindstrom also serves as board treasurer for the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

GENERAL

Stephanie French, an account manager in the business insurance division at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the Certified Marine Insurance Professional designation. French has been with the company since 2010. She also holds the Accredited Customer Service Representative designation.

Custom Fit Physical Therapy & Wellness in Auburn is now open. The business was the winner of Startup Auburn and provides physical therapy care with one-on-one sessions with Dr. Jennifer Frazier.

Catholic Charities Maine has earned national reaccreditation through the Washington, D.C.-based Council on Accreditation. Since 1988, Catholic Charities has participated in the council’s voluntary review process to ensure it is fulfilling its mission to deliver excellence in all categories of service to others.

