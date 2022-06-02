Bean supper – Saturday, June 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12; children ages 5-11, $6.

Free community meal – Wednesday, June 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

