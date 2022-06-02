As graduation day approaches, Wiscasset seniors are anxiously anticipating their future after overcoming the isolation and roadblocks COVID-19 caused during their high school years.

“COVID was, in a word, awful,” Wiscasset High School valedictorian Mason Davenport said.

Davenport found the abrupt termination of time with his friends, shocking.

“The sudden separation from the people that I had become close to for my entire life was very jarring, to say the least. I was in shell shock for quite a while over the whole ordeal,” said Davenport. “I had quite the time of it, trying to get my work done under those conditions, but I did eventually get myself pulled together. I would certainly say that COVID provided me with the greatest challenges academically that I have ever faced.”

Ranking fourth in her class, Wiscasset senior Jasmine Rego noted the difficulties in getting extra help from teachers while learning remotely.

“Going to high school during a pandemic wasn’t easy. I couldn’t see my friends or teachers in person and spent most of my days staring at a computer screen. It definitely made getting help outside of class more difficult because we had to wait for email responses to all our questions,” said Rego.

School extracurriculars were negatively impacted by COVID as well. While Rego was able to participate in soccer her senior year, she was devastated when her cheer squad was cut the last two years of her high school career.

“I did cheer for eight years and not having my final years because of COVID crushed me,” said Rego.

On graduation day, Davenport will give a speech about the goals, freedoms and responsibilities he and his fellow classmates will possess, once they enter the world as adults.

“I never really found myself to be that inspirational if I’m honest, but I really wanted to convey the message of dedication to a goal. I hope to let my classmates know that they have full autonomy going forward, and with that autonomy comes the daunting task of being self-reliant. Something akin to the ups and downs of growing up,” said Davenport.

Rego said she is ready to embrace those freedoms and responsibilities.

“I am so excited to graduate. Being from a small school limits your social interactions with new people and I am excited to see new faces in college and make new friends,” she said.

Next year Rego will study wildlife and fisheries biology with a minor in conservation law enforcement at Unity College.

“The long-term goal is to be a moose biologist up in northern Maine,” Said Rego.

Davenport will attend the University of Maine for earth and climate science. He said he doesn’t know what he will do with his degree after college, but will dedicate his future to his area of study.

“I know for a fact that I wish to pursue a major in that field, but I am a stern believer that one does not need to figure out their entire future when they are seventeen. I will continue to dedicate myself to that major, and will someday find a career fitting for me,” said Davenport.

He said being named valedictorian was the endorsement he needed after years of hard work.

“I have been working hard for the last four years to keep my grades up as well as one can manage with recent events considered. The title is a really good validation of one’s efforts over that span of time,” he said.

Graduation will be held on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Wiscasset Speedway.

