School meals are an important and reliable source of food for many children in Maine, and when the school year draws to a close, many students and their families lose access to this extremely important resource. This is why the Summer Food Service Program was created — to fill the meal gap while students are on summer break. This program is especially important in Maine. According to Feeding America and Good Shepard Food Bank, one in six children in Maine face hunger on a daily basis, the highest rate in New England.

Summer Food Service Program provides free healthy meals to children up to 18 years old at federally-designated sites in low-income areas across the state and the nation. As in summers past, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program will sponsor 12 sites throughout the region. The meals are designed to appeal to children while still meeting high nutritional standards set by the program and many sites offer breakfast in addition to lunch. While food insecurity is a growing issue in Maine and across the country, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and the Summer Food Service Program are working to bring healthy food to people where they need it.

When school is in session, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program partners with more than 20 schools to provide extra food for students and their families through the School Pantry Program’s initiatives. The program provides schools with snacks to be distributed during the school day and bags of food that students can take home over the weekend. School-based pantries provide students and families with access to fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods as well as hygiene and household products.

The Coffin School Community Pantry in Brunswick is the newest addition to the program and in the upcoming school year, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program plans to work with more schools to open more school pantries in the Midcoast area.

As we expand our Summer Food Service Program and school-based food programs we at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program are always looking for partners in tackling food insecurity in our state. Whether you can help transport food to schools or are looking to partner with us to open a school pantry, we welcome you to join us in our pursuit to eliminate childhood hunger in Maine. Visit our website to learn more or to find staff contact information.

Sam Bensley is the youth services coordinator at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

