Melissa Gagnon, Casey Cyr and Payton Thorpe, all of Gorham, are all part-time students at York County Community College in Wells who made the dean’s list.

Caroline Arpin, a native of Scarborough, was recently initiated into Lexington, Virginia’sLoyola University Maryland Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Joel Gott of Scarborough has been named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Local students who made the winter 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University include: Jacob DaRosa of Scarborough, Jonathon Gray of Gorham, Isabella Dickinson of Scarborough, Hannah Dobecki of Scarborough, Sarah Gagnon of Scarborough, Katelyn Hunt of Scarborough, Samantha Files of Gorham, and Adrianna Bither of Scarborough.

Nathan Cook of Gorham qualified for the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jonathan Scribner of Gorham, who majored in Civil Engineering, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, was bestowed a bachelor’s degree at WPI’s 153rd Commencement.

Evelyn Kitchen of Gorham, Lucy Malia of Scarborough, and Lucas Roop of Gorham, graduated from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Casey Cyr of Gorham, Melissa Gagnon of Gorham, Caitlyn Hall of Scarborough, and Sara Nelson of Gorham, all graduated from York County Community College in Wells.

Ashley Sabatino of Scarborough, was named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia. Sabatino, a member of the Class of 2024, is a health and physical education major.

The following Scarborough students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham: Sophia Spina, Dreyton Dill, Matthew Cook, Jacob Harrison, and Thomas Vachon.

Aaron R. Jones of Gorham, a senior majoring in computer engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2022 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont: Nicholas Fiorillo, Business Administration major, from Scarborough,is in the Grossman School of Business; Garrett Higgins, Environmental Sciences major, from Gorham, is in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources; and Elyssa Johnson, Professional Nursing major, from Gorham, is in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Courtney Cushing of Gorham graduated from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.

