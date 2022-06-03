SCARBOROUGH — Philip D. Jean is the new chief executive officer for the Scarborough based Piper Shoreslifecare retirement community. He took over on May 23 for former CEO Jim Adamowicz, who retired after nine years with the nonprofit organization.

Jean comes to Piper Shores from his most recent position as executive director at Seabrook Village, a fully integrated continuing care retirement community serving over 1,300 residents and 700 employees in New Jersey, according to a company press release. He brings over 25 years of executive-level experience in healthcare and senior living administration to the Piper Shores Community.

“The search committee and the Piper Shores Board of Directors found that Philip Jean’s experience, leadership style, character, and personality align perfectly for the person we envisioned filling this role at the beginning of our search,” said Malcolm P. Rogers, MD, chair to the Piper Shores Board of Directors. “We are delighted for him to bring his experience and passion to this role as we continue to expand our offerings and bring new lifecare options to the community.”

A Maine native, Jean is enthusiastic about returning to his home state to continue working for a senior living community. Raised in Lewiston, Jean attended high school at St. Dominic’s Academy, and later pursued his education at the University of Maine in Orono where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Jean then went on to Husson University where he earned a master’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in health care management.

At Piper Shores, Jean will be responsible for the overall direction and leadership of the nonprofit in the pursuit of the organization’s mission, vision, values, strategies, goals, and objectives. This includes continuing the growth of resident’s culture, focusing on evolving diversity and inclusion, as well as fostering community culture and providing exceptional quality of life for residents. Jean’s top priorities include focusing on financial stability and continuing technology innovation. Additionally, Jean will be looking to expand on Piper Shores dining offerings, and he will seek to align the community with what today’s emerging retirees desire. Jean is committed to being contemporary and responsive to best practices, industry standards, and resident feedback, all to ensure Piper Shores’ continued success, including completion of Piper Shores’ newest independent living community, The Meadows, currently under construction across the road from the 138-acre Oceanside campus off Route 77 in Scarborough.

Having worked for both for profit and nonprofit health care organizations across the aging service continuum, Jean has a long, proven track record for being a resident-centered leader. His goals for Piper Shores are to build a collaborative partnership that enhances and heightens the overall community experience, as well as to advance and support a cohesive and unified resident structure and model. To support these goals he will utilize the deep experience he’s built working in Senior Living management positions. Jean’s skills include building a collaborative and innovative culture, establishing strong resident and board partnerships, encouraging an engaged workforce as well as designing a culture that produces exceptional outcomes and meets the current and future needs of residents.

“My passion for the Maine community and driving high quality healthcare programs will set me up for success here at Piper Shores,” said Jean. “I’m excited to step into this role and work with an amazingly collaborative board, establish lasting relationships with the staff and residents, as well as to continue the great work implemented here over the past decade.”

