Dennis A. “Tony” Youland 1949 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Dennis A. “Tony” Youland of Reed Road lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the age of 72 in the home that he loved with the woman that he loved by his side. He was born in Bath, on Sept. 13, 1949, the son of Arthur L.A. and Dorothy M (Reed) Youland. He graduated from Morse High School class of 1967, attended S.M.V.T.I., served in the U.S. Airforce, served as assistant chief on the Woolwich Volunteer Fire Dept., Maine Maritime Museum’s #1 B.I.W. tour guide, P10/yard supervisor at BIW where he retired after 46 years of service. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Mary Wilbur on Sept. 4, 2004. Exactly 41 years to the day they first met. Tony loved his family, Lionel trains, bowling, fishing, boating, camping with his wife and grandchildren, and sharing local history. He bought and restored a vintage 1921 Fairmont 104 putt-putt car. He was a member of the Three Railer’s model train club, his outside Lionel train set up was enjoyed by many on the Maine Eastern passenger train as they rolled through Reed’s Pass from Brunswick to Rockland. He entertained many with his stories and vast knowledge of the local area and BIW. His remarkable memory of his family’s history have amazed generations. He is survived by his wife Mary Youland; his daughter, Christina Bibber of Bath, step son Mark Luro and wife Kristin of California, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Luro, Sheradyn Luro, Chandler Bibber, Mia Jackson, Katherine Bibber, and Logan Luro; his sister, Dawna Smith of Harpswell, brother-in-law, Gary Wilbur of Berwick, several nieces and nephews, three great nieces and three great nephews. Visiting will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High St. Bath from 2-3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A special thank you to the ladies of Hospice for their amazing and loving care and support in this very difficult time in our lives. To share your thoughts with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to: CHANS/HOSPICE, 45 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, Maine 04011

