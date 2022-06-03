WESTBROOK – Our sweet mom – Marlene Manoogian, 90, passed away peacefully June 1, 2022. She now joins her husband, Archie, our wonderful father who passed in 2013. They met at a dance at the Armory in Portland. They wed on August 28, 1954, and immediately started their family! Mom went to night school while pregnant, achieving her bachelor’s degree in early education at Gorham State Teachers College. She taught kindergarten for 18 years with the Westbrook School Department. Alongside her husband, also a teacher and historied basketball coach at Westbrook High School, she was an exemplary and devoted coach’s wife attending games and traveling the world for basketball tournaments. Archie and Marlene were a team! With encouragement from Archie, Marlene became an avid 5K runner. After they both retired from teaching, they joined the Senior Olympics competing locally as well as traveling around the country earning several medals and awards. Mom gave so much to her family. Mom LOVED Christmas and the piles of presents holding up our Christmas trees gave her so much pleasure and a field of dreams for her children! Mom continued giving of herself making sure her children were happy and thriving in our own personal lives. We grew up surrounded by family gatherings every Sunday going to Forest Lake, Two Lights State Park and then our camp at Sebago Lake Basin. Many family reunions with the extended Corkrey and Manoogian families were celebrated together with the traditional “chicken and Armenian rice pilaf” dinner served with pride. Leaving the basin was hard but then came “Little Diamond Island,” and Dad’s dream oceanside summer cottage became mom’s dream oasis too! The family and friends’ gatherings continued with jumping off the pier and celebrating the Fourth of July with family traditions. Side by side with her husband, they loved supporting their grandchildren and attending their athletic games, graduations and other events. Predeceased loved ones are husband Archie “Ardashes” Manoogian; son Dana Manoogian; grandson Jared Ziemann; and son-in-law Shawn McBride. Marlene’s surviving family are daughter Melissa Manoogian and grandson Marcus Ziemann and wife Julie; daughter Melinda Curran and husband Tim Curran, and grandsons Patrick Curran and wife Kendra, Shaun Curran and wife Marisa, and Kalen Curran and wife Sarah; daughter Marsce Manoogian Ahlquist and husband Rudy Ahlquist and grandsons Josh Ahlquist and wife Kasey, and Greg Ahlquist and wife Shaylene; son Dean Manoogian and partner Scott Carhart; and son Daron Manoogian; her great-grandchildren are Calvin, Kasen, Colton, and Kamdyn; Layla, Ethan, and Evelyn.A private service is being held for the family.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made to:Save the Children a charity that Marlene supported and sponsored a child

