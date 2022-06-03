309 NORTH RD., Yarmouth — $325,000

2 Beds, 2 Baths, 864 SF

This price in this zip code? If it’s per square foot, it makes more sense. But this little house, which is on the other side of the Royal River from Yarmouth Village, is on an almost half-acre plot. Take in an expansive back lawn from the elevated deck off the dining room. While it’s move-in ready (according to the listing) it could of course be renovated, including finishing the already substantial work done to complete the basement. Listed by Paula Broydrick, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

1 COLONIAL VLG., Yarmouth — $430,000

2 Beds, 2 Baths, 1,162 SF

Located at the southern end of Route 88, the Colonial Village homeowner’s association is near the best of Portland and the Falmouth Foreside. Single-level Unit 1 has an attached garage, private patio, fireplace in the living room, a primary suite with bathroom, plus hardwood floors and stone and tile finishes. Meanwhile, the list price just dropped $5,000 and there’s an open house on Sunday, Jun. 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Listed by Chessell McGee, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

75 LANDRY CIR., South Portland — $449,000

2 Beds, 2 Baths, 2,202 SF

Circa 1985 custom build, this ranch in Country Gardens has a new roof and saw a recent $20,000 drop on the list price. The excellent sunroom light reaches the kitchen, while the uniting slate tile floors have radiant heat. The square footage is over two floors, each with a full bathroom. Single-level living arrangement includes attached two-car garage and first floor laundry. According to the MLS, a rental lease is currently in place. Listed by Kathleen Scott, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

