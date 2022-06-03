The isolation of the pandemic certainly took its toll on adolescents, with mental health struggles spiking among that age group in the last two years.

But we can’t forget that isolation of a different kind was already affecting teens and pre-teens well before anyone heard of COVID-19.

HOW TO GET HELP If your life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911. For immediate assistance during a mental health crisis, call or text the Maine 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 888-568-1112. For any other support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email [email protected] NAMI Maine has launched a peer support text line for people who are 13 to 24 years old. The program is staffed by people who are 18 to 24 years old. If you want to talk to another young person about how you’re feeling, text 207-515-8398. The FrontLine WarmLine is available to health care professionals, emergency medical services personnel, law enforcement and others who are directly responding to the pandemic in Maine. The line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440. Other Maine resources and referrals are available by calling 211. National resources are also available. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. You can also contact the National Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. What parents need to know Warning signs of teen suicide might include: Talking about suicide, including making statements like “I’m going to kill myself” or “I won’t be a problem for you much longer”

Withdrawing from social contact

Having mood swings

Increased use of alcohol or drugs

Feeling trapped, hopeless or helpless about a situation

Changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns

Doing risky or self-destructive things

Giving away belongings when there is no other logical explanation for why this is being done

Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated when experiencing some warning signs listed above What to do if you suspect your teen is suicidal: If you think they are in immediate danger, call 911 or a suicide hotline number. The Maine 24-Hour Crisis Hotline is available at 888-568-1112. If you suspect your teen might be thinking about suicide, talk to them immediately. Don’t be afraid to use the word “suicide.” Talking about suicide won’t plant ideas in their head. Ask your teen about their feelings and listen. Don’t dismiss their problems. Seek medical help for your teen and follow through with the treatment plan. Safely secure firearms, alcohol and medications. Source: Mayo Clinic

Depression and anxiety, which have been on the rise among adolescents since before some of today’s high-schoolers were born, can make one feel like they are all alone and that no one would understand what they are going through.

Kids need to know that those things are simply not true. They need to know that whatever anxiety and inadequacy they are feeling, others are too, and that among their family and community there are people who can help make it better.

Clearly, they are not alone. While drinking, smoking and teenage pregnancy were the top health threats for adolescents 30 years ago, all those activities have fallen sharply for today’s teens.

Instead, they’ve been replaced by depression, self-harm and suicide, all of which were intensified by COVID but have been on the rise since around 2007.

Throw in the stigma surrounding mental health, and the severe shortage of treatment options for kids, and you have a crisis. For example, suicide rates for people age 10-24, which had been stable for years, jumped nearly 60% from 2007-2019, the New York Times reported in April.

Maine has not been spared. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids age 10-17 in our state, and the number of dead has been going up every year. It’s no longer rare for hospitals to treat young people for suicide attempts, the Press Herald reported last year.

It’s clear that while many kids today are doing very well, a good portion is really struggling, and struggling in a way that’s different than before. Why that’s happening isn’t so clear.

Social media is a popular target, but all the research shows that the effect of social media on adolescents is not clear at all.

Kids are getting less sleep, less exercise, and less time in-person with peers and others than previous generations, at a time in their development when they are exploring who they are and what they want out of life. That could be a factor, or just more symptoms.

Whatever the cause, everyone needs to be aware that the kids around them may be struggling in silence. Those kids need to know it’s OK to have those feelings — and that they can talk about their mental health just as they would their physical health.

Maine schools in recent years have received more resources to create programming around normalizing mental health struggles. Programs like Sources of Strength, from the Maine Suicide Prevention Program and NAMI Maine, which uses peer leaders and adult advisors to make others feel comfortable coming forward, can create a feeling of safety in schools around the issue of mental health.

We are also encouraged by the work of Remi Young, a 17-year-old at Berwick Academy who as started the Fight Your Fearz movement, in which he talks to classes about his own experiences struggling with mental health in the hope that others feel comfortable doing the same.

The rise in depression and anxiety. The increase in self-harm and suicide. All the ER visits from teenaged kids and younger.

Through these developments, America’s kids are telling us they feel lonely and isolated, sad and sometimes hopeless.

It’s up to the rest of us to show that we are ready to listen.

