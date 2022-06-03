HIGH SCHOOLS

Thornton Academy senior pitcher/outfielder Cody Bowker is the Gatorade Maine Baseball Player of the Year.

A 2021 Varsity Maine All-State selection who will attend Georgetown University, Bowker led Thornton to the top seed in Class A South with a 15-1 regular-season record. As the team’s leadoff hitter, he has a .490 average with four home runs, 18 RBI and 29 runs scored. On the mound, the right-hander is 6-0 with two saves and a 0.48 ERA. In 44 innings, Bowker has struck out 74 and walked six.

“He’s just different. He does it on the mound and he’s probably the best hitter in the state,” said Thornton Coach Jason Lariviere. “He was very good last year, but the main difference this year is his command has been just unbelievable. He developed a couple other pitches and he’s a tough guy to get hits off and score off.”

FOOTBALL

NFL: Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 years in the NFL, leaving a major hole in the middle of the offensive line for the San Francisco 49ers.

Mack, 36, announced his retirement Friday in a move the Niners had been bracing for this offseason.

Mack became an immediate starter as a rookie for the Browns in 2009, made his first Pro Bowl in his second season, was a second-team All-Pro three times and finished his career as a Pro Bowler in his only season in San Francisco. He also played for the Falcons.

SOCCER

USSF CEO STEPPING DOWN: Will Wilson is quitting as CEO of the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the World Cup, making the surprising decision to leave the job after just 2 1/2 years.

The uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Wilson said he will leave on Oct. 31, three weeks before the Americans open the World Cup in Qatar against Ukraine or Wales.

Under Wilson and President Cindy Parlow Cone, the USSF reached landmark collective bargaining agreements this year with the unions for the women’s and men’s national teams and settled a lawsuit by women players over equal pay. The organization signed a 10-year renewal of its apparel contract with Nike and a an eight-year English-language broadcast agreement with Warner Media that starts in 2023.

