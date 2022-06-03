Join Scarborough Schools on Monday, June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. for a virtual community forum presentation on the K-8 Strategic Project & New Primary School. This is a follow-up to the first community forum held virtually on May 11, with a focus on Educational Visioning for a new primary school in Scarborough.

The presentation will inform on the process of selecting a school site, site analysis, reviewing the site selection criteria, and how this data is translated into identifying possible locations for a school. Participants will engage in two interactive exercises facilitated by Harriman Architects and site selection consultants.

The building committee is composed of district leaders, elementary principals, teachers, Board of Education members, town councilors, and community members. The committee has been meeting twice a month since January and looks forward to sharing progress and receiving input. This second community forum will focus on the site selection process and hearing community feedback on priorities and goals for the process.

To access the Zoom link for the June 6 forum, go to www.scarboroughschools.org and find the “Building Steering Committee” under QuickLinks at the top right-hand corner of the homepage. This page also includes access to all agendas, minutes, slideshows, and presentation materials related to the K-8 Strategic Project & New Primary School, and a link to the recording of the May 11 community forum presentation.

