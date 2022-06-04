NEW YORK — Luis Severino combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to continue New York’s run of outstanding starting pitching performances as the Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Saturday.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game’s first pitch and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23. Anthony Rizzo also went deep and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly for the Yankees, who have outscored opponents 33-3 in their winning streak.

After Jameson Taillon retired the first 21 hitters Thursday night and Gerrit Cole followed by setting down the first 20 batters, the suspense ended early for Severino and it ended by mere inches.

Cabrera’s 3,033rd career hit opened the second after Severino (4-1) needed just 12 pitches in the first.

Cabrera singled when his sharp liner glanced off the top of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s glove and into left field for the slugger’s fifth career hit off Severino.

The only other Tiger to reach against Severino was Derek Hill. Hill drew a one-out walk in the third but was thrown out trying to steal second during an at-bat to Jonathan Schoop — who ended Cole’s perfect game.

Advertisement

Following Hill’s walk, Severino retired the final 13 hitters. He struck out the side in the sixth, getting the final out after Willi Castro pulled a ball foul to right field and ended his outing by fanning Cabrera for the second time with his slider.

Severino struck out 10, getting his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and first since also getting 10 against Detroit on Aug. 31, 2018.

NOTES

YANKEES: Slugger Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a right calf strain and was in the lineup for New York against the Detroit Tigers.

Stanton missed nine games after exiting in the seventh inning on May 24 against Baltimore. An MRI showed no structural damage and the slugger resumed batting practice on Tuesday.

RANGERS: Texas called up infielder Ezequiel Duran for his major league debut after he had never played above the Double-A level.

Duran batted seventh and played third base for the Rangers against Seattle in place of Josh Smith, another rookie who made his big league debut Monday. Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with an left shoulder sprain.

Smith got hurt in the eighth inning of the series opener against the Mariners on Friday when diving for a ball in the infield. Smith, who reached base safely 10 times in his five games, had an MRI on Saturday.