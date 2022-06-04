TOPSHAM – Elizabeth Lunt Knowles, 86, died May 27, 2022 in Topsham. Born in Sanford to Thomas N. and Olive N. Lunt, she lived briefly in Goodwin’s Mills, Maine before moving to E. Rochester, NH.

She graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester and Magna Cum Laude from UNH in 1957. Elizabeth moved to Montclair NJ to teach English at Montclair High School and later worked at the Bloomfield Public Library.

Mrs. Knowles lived in Montclair for 34 years and was involved in many community activities. She was a member of the Montclair Junior League and served on the boards of the Montclair-West Essex Guidance Center, the Montclair Counseling Center, the Montclair Art Museum and the New Jersey Chamber Music Society. She was a tutor at Glenfield School. Active in the Union Congregational Church she served as Deaconess, on the Governing Board, taught church school for 13 years and sang in the choir. She also sang with the New Jersey Oratorio Society.

In Maine, Mrs. Knowles was active in First Parish Church, Brunswick, where she led the Lay Pastoral Calling program and sang in the choir. She served on the Visiting Committee of Mid-Coast Hospital, on the Bowdoin Friends Steering Committee, and on the board of Hospice Volunteers. She was a sustaining member of the Portland Junior League and a member of Bath/Brunswick AAUW.

Mrs. Knowles leaves her daughter, Katherine (Knowles) Sadler, son-in-law, Chris Sadler, and three granddaughters, Alexandra, Francesca and Eliane all of Australia. Her husband, William T. Knowles Sr., her son William Jr. and brother Richard T. Lunt predeceased her. She is also survived by her sister Mary L. Ross of Qgunquit, two brothers Gordon A. Lunt of Zephyrhills, Fla. and Brian J. Lunt of Phoenix, Ariz.

A memorial service is planned for June 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

Memorial contributions may be sent to:

First Parish Church

9 Cleaveland St.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

UNH Foundation

9 Edgewood Rd.

Durham, NH 03824 or:

Hospice Volunteers

45 Baribeau Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book