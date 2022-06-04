PORTLAND – Gerald S. “Jerry” Gordon passed away on June 1, 2022, in Bloomfield, Conn.

﻿A resident of Portland, Maine for more than 60 years, Jerry was born on April 9, 1933 in Lynn, Mass, a son of Nathan and Elizabeth “Betty” (Charcusky) Gordon. He was educated in Lynn public schools and graduated from Classical High School in 1950 where he was elected as a member of the National Honor Society. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Management Engineering degree in 1954 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. After graduating from RPI, he worked for Raytheon in Quincy and Newton, Mass, while studying for his MBA in Finance at Northeastern University, which he obtained in 1958.

He married the former Suzanne Mersky, a native of Portland, on June 24, 1956. Their romance blossomed four years previously when they were both counselors at Camp Lown in Oakland, Maine. The couple moved to Portland in 1958 where Jerry entered the family shoe manufacturing business. After a time in that business, he went to work for Portland Copper and Tank Company in South Portland as Assistant to the General Manager.

Eventually looking for another business opportunity, he went into the life insurance business in with Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company (later Mass Mutual) as a field representative selling and servicing life insurance and investment products for over 50 years. Jerry obtained several industry certifications and served as President of the Maine Chapter, American Society of CLU, and Vice-President of the former Maine Society of Insurance Consultants. Jerry also made time to teach insurance, finance, and business courses at the University of Southern Maine and at Husson College, as well as being very active in civic organizations including the Portland Jaycees, Masonic Lodge, and Rotary Club. One of Jerry’s proudest civic moments was as a founder of Junior Achievement of Southern Maine. That program, which teaches K-12 students about the value of free enterprise and prepares them for the world of work, started out in 1965 with 100 students in the Portland area and at its peak served 11,000 students across the entire state. Another proud moment came as head of the International Service Committee of Portland Rotary, where he spearheaded a project that sent volunteer nurses and medical supplies from Portland to the Dominican Republic, as well as sending them their first x-ray machine.

Jerry was also an active member of Temple Beth El in Portland where he served as President of its Board of Directors, President of its Men’s Club, and was a “friendly visitor” for the elderly.

Jerry was an avid student at the Osher Life Long Learning Institute and an active member of their Outdoor Walking Club. Some of his other interests were World War II history, traveling in Europe and in the USA with his wife, and the fortunes of the Red Sox and the Patriots. He is remembered for his devotion to his wife, Sue, to his children and grandchildren, and for his sense of humor, love of music (especially marches, classical and “golden oldies”) and for his interest in current events.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife and lifelong friend Suzanne Gordon, as well as a brother, David Gordon. He is survived by his son Max, of West Hartford, Conn. and wife Donna, his son Bob of San Francisco, Calif. and partner Juan Patino; his grandchildren Kasey, Matthew and Lev.

The family wishes to thank Portland-based Paula Banks Consulting, Compass Concierge and Companions, and Connecticut-based Duncaster Assisted Living for the outstanding care and comfort they provided over the past year.

An outdoor graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 11 a.m. at the Temple Beth El Memorial Park, at the junction of Congress St and Johnson Rd in Portland.

Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice

