ROCKLAND — A man was critically injured Saturday morning when a carport that was being removed from a house collapsed on him.

Rockland emergency crews arrived within minutes and worked for the next hour to first remove the building from the man and then to revive him.

The incident occurred at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday at 52 Crescent St. where a construction company — Veteran Builders — was removing a carport. Corey Conway of Veteran Builders said he had cut the final remaining beam connecting the structure to the house when it collapsed.

Emergency crews were called and police, fire and emergency medical services arrived. Calls were put out to local contractors to see if an excavator could be brought to the scene to help lift the building. Rescue workers were able to free the worker with an inflatable device.

The rescue crews then worked to revive the man. At one point, Fire Chief Christopher Whytock performed chest compressions on the man and a faint pulse was felt.

A LifeFlight helicopter took the man to a trauma center.

The name of the injured man has not yet been released.

