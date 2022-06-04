COLLEGES

BASEBALL: Cape Elizabeth graduate Brendan Tinsman was 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI as Wake Forest beat Long Island University 10-2 in an elimination game in the College Park Regional of the NCAA Division I baseball tournament on Saturday in College Park, Maryland.

Tinsman hit a solo home run in the first inning, his 24th of the season, to tie the school record for home runs in a season. Billy Masse hit 24 for Wake Forest in 1988. Tinsman added a two-run single in the sixth inning.

Wake Forest plays the loser of a game later Saturday between Maryland and UConn at 1 p.m. Sunday.

GOLF

EUROPEAN: A hole in one helped Victor Perez take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Open in Winsen, Germany with a chance to win a second title in as many weeks.

The Frenchman, winner of the Dutch Open last weekend, shot a 1-under 71 thanks to a great start at Green Eagle, a birdie on the par-4 first hole and a hole in one on the par-3 second.

Perez moved from two behind overnight leader and playing partner Jordan Smith to one in front of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden (71) and Julien Brun of France (71).

CHAMPIONS: Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.

Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under – making an eagle and three birdies – to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.

SAUDI LEAGUE: Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week’s debut of the new series.

Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media.

Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman’s new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Josef Newgarden became the seventh different pole winner through seven IndyCar qualifying sessions this season when he put Team Penske at the front for Sunday’s final Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

Newgarden won the pole on the temporary street course for the third time in his career as time expired on Saturday’s qualifying session. The American started from the pole at Belle Isle a year ago and led 67 of the 70 laps in a dominating run that appeared to be headed toward Newgarden’s first win of the season.

NASCAR TRUCKS: Corey Heim got the caution flag he needed with three laps to go in Madison, Illinois. Then he got another one to end it with him in front. Heim was fortunate to get the bottom lane for the final green-white-checkered restart, held off teammate Chandler Smith to start the two-lap sprint around World Wide Technology Raceway, then put some distance on hard-luck Christian Eckes when a heavy wreck behind them ended the race with the leaders on the back stretch.

It was Heim’s second career win after triumphing last season at Las Vegas.

