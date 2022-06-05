RUMFORD – Those of us lucky enough to have known Adrienne Poirier Law are in awe of all the goodness and care for others that she packed into her 99 plus years.

Born on July 19, 1922 in Rumford, Maine, Adrienne was the first daughter of Vincent and Marie Arsenault Poirier. At age nine she lost her mother to tuberculosis. As the eldest girl, Adrienne took on the role of caring for her four younger siblings. Resilience and care for others became the hallmarks of her life.

Young Adrienne and her three little sisters were sent to live at the Marcotte School in Lewiston where Adrienne was valedictorian. She graduated from Stephens High in Rumford and then had a successful career as secretary to Judge Matthew McCarthy and as medical stenographer for Dr. Albert Royal. Her children recall that for almost 70 years at three sharp each afternoon, she would walk with her sisters, Bernie and Margaret, and then visit over tea, laughing and chatting, half en Francais. Her loving relationship with her beloved sisters endured throughout their lifetimes. Her home was spotless and her ambidextrous penmanship turned letters into art. Even at 99, she never missed a chance to test her sharp-as-a-tack memory by challenging herself on Jeopardy.

Adrienne had an inquisitive mind, selfless spirit, and sincere interest in others, retaining details of everyone’s lives and struggles. She worried more about others than they worried about themselves. She kept a complete family journal for over 80 years, documenting achievements, great and small, of family members, including thirty-two nieces and nephews.

These brief comments chosen from the outpouring of those who knew Adrienne reveal how much she meant to all her friends and family: “She was a great lady, one of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure to meet”, “Adrienne lit up a room with her smile and attitude”, “If I ever get to live to that age, I hope that I am half as sharp!” “The sweetest and coolest 99 year old I have ever known”, “She was someone I could confide in”, “She helped me become who I am”. She was universally described as a “great lady,” most often together with words such as “sweet,” “kind,” “classy,” “loving,” and “gentle.” To her entire family and host of friends, Adrienne was a vibrant, charming, and beautiful woman.

A person of abiding faith, Adrienne passed in peace, surrounded by her loving family, on May 23, 2022.

Adrienne is survived by her sister, Bernadette Poirier Mickeriz (98); her children, Mary Law Lyons-Pratt and her husband Mason Pratt, both of Standish, James A. Law and his wife Martha, both of Groveland, Mass., John T. Law and his wife Tricia, both of Bernard, and David M. Law and his wife Linda, both of Weld; eight grandchildren, Amy Lyons Higgs, Kate Lyons Landry, Lara Law, Avery Law, Amanda Law Bean, Adam Law, Alex Law and Phoebe Law; seven great-grands who cherished their “Greatie”, Ella HIggs, Tasman Higgs, Adrienne Landry, Ivy Landry, Emma Bean, Abby Bean, and Xavier d’Epremesnil (3 weeks old); and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. She loved hearing daily stories of her great grandchildren Ella, Taz, Adrienne and Ivy. She took delight in weekly visits from her littlest great-granddaughters Emma, 5 and Abby, 2. In her last days, she was overjoyed with the birth of Xavier.

Adrienne was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Alphonse Poirier, Albert Poirier, Bernard Poirier, Genevieve Poirier Fraser, Marguerite Poirier Gaudet; and son-in-law Robert Lyons.

Her life will be celebrated during the week of her 100th birthday WITH A Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Holy Savior, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford, on July 22 at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Inn and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers,

gifts may be sent to:

Inn at Village Square

123 School Street

Gorham, ME 04038

