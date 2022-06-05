PORTLAND – Helen Janet (Smith, Berry) Duncanson passed away at age 94 on May 25, 2022. She was born in Portland on Sept. 25, 1927, the daughter of Helen Margaret Martin (Smith, Partridge) and William John Smith.

She lived with her maternal grandparents until age 11, when her mother married Lester C. Partridge. She graduated from Portland High school in 1946. She was employed as a Senior Travel Consultant at AAA Travel Agency for 17 years. She traveled extensively throughout the world until retiring in 1997.

She attended church for many years and was active in volunteering. She enjoyed walking, dancing, socializing on day trips, and attending the Portland Players & Lyric Theater. She was happy helping others and active in social activities while living in senior housing facilities. She was loved deeply and will be missed by all.

She is survived by daughter Sandra Lee Berry Kosoff and husband Mitch of Scarborough, son William Lester Berry “Wes” and partner Cheryl of Waterville; grandchildren Terri Kosoff Harrington and husband Tim, Becki Kosoff Wellman and husband Dean, Mitchel Kosoff and wife Jamie; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave Portland. Burial will follow after at Brooklawn Memorial Park.

To share a memory of Helen or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

﻿

Guest Book