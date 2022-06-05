SACO/FORT FAIRFIELD – Jason Michael Tremblay, 41, of Saco passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on August 19, 1980 in Presque Isle, son of Michael H. and Roberta L. (Davis) Tremblay.

Jason spent his youth growing up in Fort Fairfield. He graduated from Fort Fairfield High School in 1998 and graduated with a Doctorate from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 2004. Jason worked for Brigham Women’s Hospital in Boston for the next two years. He then became employed with Yale University in New Haven, Conn. leaving that position in 2007 to become Director of Pharmacy at Cary Medical Center in Caribou, Maine a position he held till 2013. He then became Director of Acute Care Pharmacy at Maine Medical Center in Portland till 2018. From 2018 to present Jason was Chief Pharmacy Officer with Grifols International Spain.

Jason greatest love was spending time with his family and enjoyed playing golf. Jason and Heidi Blake were married on Sept. 17, 2011.

He is survived by his wife Heidi and their sons Benjamin and Thomas Tremblay of Saco; his parents Michael and Roberta Tremblay of Biddeford; his sister and brother-in-law Katie M. and Christian Peters and their sons Alex and Theo of Northfield, N.H.; aunts and uncles; and many cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 178 Elm Street, Biddeford. Burial will follow the mass at Laurel Hill Cemetery, (Deering Park Section) 293 Beach Street, Saco.

In lieu of flowers and to remember Jason in a special way memorial donations

can be made to:

NET Research Foundation

31 St. James Ave. Suite 365

Boston, MA 02116

(www.netrf,org/give) or:

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services Advancement

179 Longwood Ave.

Boston, MA 02115

﻿

