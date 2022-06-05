ORONO – Mary Elizabeth Brennan, 62, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021 at Orono Commons, Orono. Mary was born on July 19, 1959, the daughter of Richard and Beverly (Bashaw) Brennan. She attended Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey.﻿Mary had a love for crafting. She knitted dozens of kid’s mittens and hats. She embroidered beautiful baby blankets and sold her goods at local craft shows. She loved cats which she had several over the years. She even published a short story about her cat Boo in the book Chicken Soup for the Soul. She loved to tell funny childhood stories to make people laugh. Being one of five children, she had plenty of stories to tell.﻿Mary is survived by her mother, Beverly Brennan; and siblings, Rick Brennan, Christy Couture, Erin Brennan and David Brennan.﻿A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.﻿In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a charitable donation in Mary’s memory to the:Maine Humane Society﻿https://arlgp.org/make-a-gift/donate/

