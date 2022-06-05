PORTLAND – Renee Yvonne Dennison, 56, passed away on May 14, 2022 at Maine Medical Center after a short, but strong fight with cancer. Renee was born in Portland on Feb. 15, 1966 to the late Franklin Dick of Presque Isle and Mary (Adams) Dick of Portland.

Renee grew up in Portland and attended Portland Public Schools. She worked as a CNA at the Barron Center on the Alzheimer’s unit for many years and then spent the last 20 years working for Abbott (formally known as Binax and Alere).

Renee and her husband, Chucky, were lifelong partners meeting at the age of 14 and getting married in July 1991. They were inseparable. They shared many adventures and memories together, they especially loved camping and spending time with friends.

Renee was always well-known for her fun, sassy, loving personality wherever she went. Her smile lit up the room and she knew how to have fun no matter what. She loved camping, dancing, socializing with friends, seeing live music, traveling to the Caribbean on cruises and she even enjoyed gambling, especially playing Bingo and going to the casino for some slot machines.

She was so proud of her family, especially her daughter Erica whom she had a very close relationship with. They were not only mother / daughter, but best friends attached at the hip.

She was predeceased by her parents Franklin Dick of Presque Isle and Mary (Adams) Dick of Portland; and her sisters Kathy Flaherty of Lewiston, and Linda Dick of Portland.

Renee is survived by her husband, Charles (Chucky) Dennison of Portland; her daughter Erica Spalding (Dennison) and husband Joshua Spalding of Lisbon Falls; her sisters Diane Landry of Westbrook, and Carol DiBiase and husband Louis DiBiase of Portland, her brrother Michael Dick of Gray; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she considered family.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Maine Medical Center who helped care for Renee during her time spent there.

Family and friends are welcome to join for visiting hours celebrating Renee’s life on Saturday June 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 12 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Avenue Portland Maine. A Graveside Service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland following the Memorial Service.

