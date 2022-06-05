131-133 HILLS BEACH RD., Biddeford — $1.1 million

3 Beds, 2 Baths, 2,014 SF

It’s a wide-open view of Saco Bay and its islands from this waterfront cottage on private Hills Beach. Moor a small boat in your “front yard” or walk to the sand bar at low tide. Originally built in 1900, this home could use a cosmetic update, but otherwise seems ready for summer occupancy. Above the outbuilding is a legal one-bedroom apartment with its own deck and ocean view. Caveat: according to the listing, the septic may be undersized for four bedrooms. Both structures are connected to a whole house generator. Listed by Christina Stone, Legacy Properties | Sotheby’s International. Listing is under contract.

8 JONES AVE., Kittery — $679,000

3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, 1,248 SF

Around the corner from downtown Kittery’s Wallingford Square and a short drive to downtown Portsmouth, this red-doored New Englander could be the charming set of an ideal Maine lifestyle where sidewalks lead to a collection of high-rated restaurants. Originally built in the late 19th-century, it has detailed moldings, railings and hardwood floors throughout. Sit on the front or back porches, watching the neighborhood activity or enjoying the quiet of a fenced yard. One-car, detached garage. Listed by Bill Mouflouze, Bill Mouflouze & Associates Real Estate. Listing is under contract.

78 BLUEBERRY LN., Friendship — $497,000

3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 3,004 SF

Looking over the tidal Meduncook River, this 2.4-acre property seems like a dreamland at the head of Muscongus Bay. The home was built in 1970 and had a major renovation in 2001. Outside, find wild blueberries, vegetable and flower gardens and a hot tub on one of multiple decks. The kitchen has tons of storage and opens into a dining/living area with a wood stove and vaulted ceiling. The top-level primary suite has a private balcony and a bathroom renovated in 2020. Two bedrooms, a full bath, office, and art studio are on the ground level. Two-car heated garage. Listed by Michael Lynch, Legacy Properties | Sotheby’s International. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous