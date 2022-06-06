The Native Plants Festival and Sale at Gisland Farm in Falmouth on Saturday, June 11, will feature more than 50 species of native wildflowers, shrubs and tree seedlings.

The festival also will include special guests, informational tables and self-guided tours of demonstration gardens.

The free annual event hosted by Maine Audubon will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 20 Gisland Farm Road. More information can be found at maineaudubon.org.

