SKOWHEGAN — The body of a 52-year-old Fairfield man was found Sunday in the Kennebec River, near the boat launch east of downtown Skowhegan, according to police.

The victim has been identified as David Kufeldt.

Officers were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Chief David Bucknam of the Skowhegan Police Department said Monday.

Bucknam said it appeared Kufeldt, who was wearing swimming trunks, had gone for a swim in the river. His body was in the river for a few days before being found, according to Bucknam.

Police said Monday they were awaiting a cause of death, they did not believe the the circumstances to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner did not confirm the cause of death Monday because the agency had yet to notify Kufeldt’s next of kin.

The Big Eddy is a wide section of the Kennebec River below a set of rapids along Route 2. It is less than a mile downstream from the bridge in downtown Skowhegan.

Along with Skowhegan police, the Skowhegan Fire Department and Maine Warden Service responded Sunday to recovery.

A call Monday to the warden service for additional information was not returned.

