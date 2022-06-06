May is a month of life, when Maine throws off winter's gray and emerges into a golden, green spring. Yet it always ends with Memorial Day, when we honor those who died fighting for our country. This year, May will be remembered for the murder of 21 people, including 19 children, in Uvalde, Texas, as well as 10 people killed at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Here are some of the Press Herald's best photos of May, many of them suffused with hope.

Best of May photo gallery: A month of contrasts

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Molly Dillon, front left, and Sarah Stram, front right, stand with hundreds of others as they listen to a speaker at a protest in support of abortion rights in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion outside the federal courthouse in Portland on May 3.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Daniel Rivera of South Portland helps his daughter Amelia, 3, guide a kite while sister Sofia, 11, swoops in for a turn on a foggy Saturday afternoon at the Eastern Promenade in Portland.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Reading’s Jhailyn Ortiz leaps at the fence for a deep ball hit by Portland’s Elih Marrero near the 400-foot marker. The ball bounced off the wall and Marrero had a double on the play.

Photo by Derek Davis

Abass Ali, 23, of Portland takes a photograph of a group of young Muslim women after a prayer event for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, at the Portland Expo.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Jamie James is one of 10 long-term residents of the Majestic Regency Resort in Wells facing eviction who are being represented by Pine Tree Legal Assistance. The organization filed a complaint and requested a temporary restraining order in York County Superior Court on behalf of the residents.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Sea Dogs first base coach Katie Krall watches the action from the first base coach’s box against the Fightin Phils.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Junior Grace Robbins, 17, left, and senior Abbygayl Stevens, 18, pose for a photo in front of Robbins’ dad’s race car before Dirigo High School’s prom at Black Mountain in Rumford on May 7.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Matt Thornton swings his daughter Willow, 1, in his arms at their York home. Willow was among the top 10 girls’ baby names in Maine in 2021.

Photo by Derek Davis

Joey Rouhana, a senior from Falmouth High School, clears 11 feet on the pole vault during the SMAA Southwesterns track and field championships.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Ndelela and her husband, John, asylum seekers from Angola, found this apartment in Westbrook recently with the help of Greater Portland Family Promise. They had been living in a hotel in South Portland since they arrived in September.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Anthony Blood of Old Orchard Beach stops to say hello to Buster.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Missy Mans scans the shoreline of Old Orchard Beach with binoculars, looking for piping plovers on May 27. Mans is the piping plover monitor for Old Orchard Beach and checks on the birds and their eggs every morning.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A piping plover sits on eggs in a nest in the sand on Old Orchard Beach. Last year broke the record for the number of pairs of piping plovers that mated on Maine beaches and Maine Audubon says this year could break last year’s record.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Raimundo Nango, a junior at Brunswick High School, throws a bocce ball during a game of unified bocce, which made its Maine debut in Brunswick against Gray-New Gloucester. “Unified” sports pair kids with developmental disabilities with other students.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Nuna Gleason, 34, is an asylum seeker from Kenya, an activist and a founder of an organization that supports sexual violence survivors called Wounded Healers International.

Photo by Derek Davis

Todd Philbrook of Rockland heads out on Togus Pond in Augusta on May 21 to fish for bass.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Portland Sea Dogs’ Devlin Granberg, center, and Kole Cottam, left, walk off the field after an inning against Harrisburg at Hadlock Field on May 17.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Lilac Lemon Drizzle Cupcakes, photographed for the Green Plate Special in the food section.

Photo by Derek Davis

Workers from Horch Roofing replace the roof on the Scarborough home of George Anderson, 77, a Navy veteran who was a winner of the national contest “Beacon of Hope”, which rewards deserving veteran homeowners with new roofs. This is the program’s third year of operation, and the first project in Maine. Horch provides the labor free of charge.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Greely’s Ryan Kolben is safe at home after Freeport catcher Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire is late on the tag.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Street minister John Andrade, who opposes abortion, kneels in Monument Square in Portland recently, talking with abortion rights supporters during a confrontational protest. Abortion rights supporters brought noisemakers and chanted to try to interrupt the message of Andrade, who uses a microphone and speaker to preach his message in Monument Square.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Cape Elizabeth’s Sadie Smith (42) and North Yarmouth Academy’s Harper Fremont-Smith (6) collide as they go after the ball on May 19.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A man rolls a dinghy along the dock at the East End boat launch.

Photo by Derek Davis

Nicholas Connolly, a senior from Scarborough High School, makes a throw in the discus at the SMAA Southwesterns track and field championships.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Ella Brubaker, 1, sits atop a slide in her Cumberland home. Maine births increased in 2021, perhaps from people who moved to Maine specifically to start a family. The Brubakers did so in 2019, moving from Boston.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Camden Mondor, 10, a fourth-grader, places a flag at the grave of a veteran at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford on May 26. Students from Biddeford Intermediate School alongside members of the Rotary Club and American Legion, spent an hour placing flags at the graves of veterans for Memorial Day.

