I’ve been on a bit of a Bath bender of late, having recently seen two concerts at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, and on a walk around town before seeing Shawn Colvin perform, I spied an enticing-looking place called The Fountain and made a mental note to come back and try it.

IF YOU GO THE FOUNTAIN ICE CREAM & DELI WHERE: 110 Front St., Bath, 207-389-4239. thefountainicecream.com WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily PARKING: On street WAIT: Less than 10 minutes WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

The fact that I could see dozens of seven-inch records (aka 45s) hanging on the wall and hanging from the ceiling sealed the deal. This was clearly my kind of joint.

A few weeks later, I took a mid-week trek there with my spouse, Tracy, and our dog, Odie, to have lunch. It was a gorgeous day, so we were able to sit outside at one of the small cafe tables on the sidewalk.

I was in the mood for classic comfort food in sandwich form, so I ordered egg salad on a ciabatta roll ($8.95), which came with what I like to call a lunchbox-size bag of chips. This was the perfect amount, because I’ll eat as many chips as are put in front of me.

The sandwich hit the spot and was a delightful reminder of how much I adore egg salad. Made with just the right amount of mayo and topped with a pile of fresh lettuce, I loved every bite, though I did make one tactical error when I ordered. The ciabatta roll, through no fault of its own, was perhaps too much bread. This didn’t stop me from eating the whole thing, but I think the next time I’ll stick with tried-and-true white bread.

Other lunchables that caught my eye were the enchilada pie, a Caprese sandwich (roasted red peppers, tomatoes, baby spinach and mozzarella with pesto mayo grilled on choice of bread) and the buffalo chicken grilled cheese.

Tracy had the daily special, a wrap with turkey, bacon and vegetables ($10.95). She described the dressing on it as a deliciously tangy, creamy herb one that was so good the sandwich didn’t require mayo. Tracy noted that although the turkey was deli slices rather than roasted, which is her preference, the meat was fresh and played more of a background role against the wealth of vegetables including lettuce, spinach, carrots and tomato. She awarded bonus points for the bacon being in crumbled form, which permeated every bite.

For dessert, Tracy had a slice of strawberry rhubarb pie, which she said was just about as good as the home-baked version she made last week, with crust clearly made from scratch.

I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that one of the main attractions at The Fountain is, of course, the Gifford’s ice cream. There’s plenty of it, although it was lost on Tracy, who doesn’t eat dairy, and me, who doesn’t eat sugar. But know that, in an alternate universe, I’d be ordering the heck out of a sundae or kick it old-school with a soda float or milkshake. The Fountain also has several pies, as well as cookies, brownies and whoopie pies.

The other thing worth mentioning is the refrigerated section at The Fountain where cases are packed with all sorts of goodies you can take home or enjoy on site. Highlights are shepherd’s pie, baked chicken tenders, chicken pot pie, biscuit sliders, Bolognese lasagna and Mediterranean pasta salad.

The Fountain has a bright, retro ’50s vibe with seating for maybe 20 people. It’s nestled among several other small businesses, and Odie wanted me to mention that the owner of a shop a few doors down was so taken with him she brought him a biscuit from her stash.

