No high school girls’ lacrosse team in the state was as dominant in the regular season as Kennebunk. But with the playoffs beginning this week, Rams Coach Annie Barker knows her talented team needs to get better.

“Everybody’s getting stronger. They’re coming at us with their best game,” said Barker, whose team is going for its second straight Class A state title. “You have to keep on adding stuff and improving.”

Two weeks of playoffs in Classes A, B and C will culminate in state championship games at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. The Class C state title game is scheduled for Friday, June 17, and the Class A and B championships will be held the next day.

Kennebunk outscored opponents 177-43 in the regular season. Junior Ruby Sliwkowski has 63 goals and 14 assists to lead the high-scoring Rams, and senior Sydney Dumas has 34 goals and 10 assists. The top seed in Class A South, Kennebunk (12-0) is scheduled to host a quarterfinal game on Thursday.

The Rams’ biggest challenge in Class A South likely comes from No. 2 Massabesic (11-1). The Mustangs’ lone loss was a 15-2 game at Kennebunk on May 12. Massabesic has won six consecutive games since.

“Massabesic is always a tough game for us. Cape (Elizabeth, the No. 5 seed at 6-6) looks like they’re turning the corner at the right time,” Barker said.

In Class A North, Yarmouth (9-3) earned the top seed in its first season in Class A after winning the Class B state title last season. Falmouth (9-3), last season’s Class A runner-up, is the No. 2 seed in the region.

Classes B and C feature statewide tournaments without regional championships.

Class B is guaranteed to have a new champion with Yarmouth’s move to Class A, and it could be the most tightly contested division of the three. Four teams –Messalonskee, Greely, Cony and Gardiner/Hall-Dale enter the tournament at 10-2, and York and Mt. Ararat are also contenders at 8-4. With a win over Cony in the regular-season finale, Messalonskee earned the top seed, just ahead of Greely.

“I feel pretty good. Team chemistry is really coming together. We’re coming into the playoffs ready to go,” said Messalonskee Coach Crystal Leavitt. “Being number one is great for home field, but Class B is tough. It’s going to come down to close games.”

One of Messalonskee’s two losses came to No. 2 Greely, 11-1 on May 7. Greely, last season’s runner-up in Class B, lost only to Yarmouth and York (in the season opener).

Maranacook/Winthrop earned the No. 1 seed in Class C with an 11-1 record, the lone loss coming to Class B Messalonskee. Last season’s Class C runner-up, No. 2 Freeport (9-3), is also undefeated against Class C competition, with its losses coming to Greely, York and Cape Elizabeth.

“I think this is a little confidence boost, because we did play well going into playoffs. Hopefully they see that and see their potential,” Freeport Coach Marcia Wood said after the Falcons lost at Cape Elizabeth 14-11 in the regular-season finale.

Defending Class C champion Waynflete is the No. 6 seed with a 6-6 record playing a tough schedule full of Class A and B opponents. The Flyers are adjusting to playing without senior leader and midfielder Jess Connors, who suffered a broken ankle in mid-May.

