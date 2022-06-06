A lawsuit accusing the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services of failing to adequately represent the state’s poor defendants can proceed, a judge ruled Monday.

Attorneys for the state had tried to get the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine dismissed.

The ACLU filed its lawsuit on March 1, on behalf of five people in county jails, saying the state is failing to meet its constitutional obligations to ensure poor defendants have access to effective lawyers. The lawsuit argues that Maine also does not adequately fund its system to ensure that legal representation.

“While there are many skilled and committed defense attorneys in Maine, MCILS has failed in its constitutional and statutory obligation to supervise, administer and fund a system that provides effective representation to indigent defendants throughout the entire criminal legal process,” the complaint says.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Maginus, representing the commission, argued before Kennebec County Superior Court Judge Michaela Murphy in late May that the ACLU had not shown any evidence of defendants being denied counsel, and that a state court could not order a state agency to spend more on indigent legal services.

Murphy wrote in her ruling that the ACLU has described enough harm to the five defendants, whom the complaint states “have been denied counsel, both actively and constructively, because Maine’s system for providing counsel to indigent defendants is inadequate under Sixth Amendment standards.”

She agreed with the state’s argument that the court cannot order a state agency to receive more money, but said, “This does not prevent a court from ordering MCILS to comply with the Constitution if a constitutional violation has occurred.”

“Moreover, ensuring adequate funding is only a part of the remedy sought,” Murphy wrote. “The Court agrees with Plaintiffs that their requests for declaratory and injunctive relief leave ample room for the court to issue an order that accords with the Commission’s role in the statutory scheme.'”

