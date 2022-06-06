I strongly support Jean-Marie Caterina in the House District 126 primary election.

I first met Jean-Marie Caterina when I worked with her husband Geoff MacLean as Scarborough firefighters and later when she and I worked together with the Buy Local Scarborough civic organization. Jean-Marie is a strong supporter and advocate for all facets of public safety and a firm believer in the power of local businesses to strengthen the fabric of a community.

I have had the opportunity to have many conversations with Jean-Marie about important local and statewide issues. We may sometimes approach things with different perspectives, but I admire the fact that Jean-Marie believes that good solutions come through dialogue and listening skills, not just through one-way advocacy positions. That’s not as easy as it sounds, but it sure is needed for the state Legislature to do its job for the people of Maine.

Mike Stephenson

Scarborough

