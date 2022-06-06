I am writing with enthusiastic support of Sara Juli’s candidacy for Falmouth School Board. As a former board member, I fully understand the complexities of the position and I have complete confidence Sara will contribute positively to our schools in this capacity.

Sara brings a strong history of involvement within the district and clear evidence of her ability to work collaboratively with fellow parents, educators and school leaders. She was a founding member of the Intercultural Awareness and Inclusion Committee, and she is actively engaged in follow-up work from the recently completed equity audit. She is a dedicated member of the Falmouth Elementary School PTO, currently serving as president. Sara consistently demonstrates passionate commitment while working for positive changes within our schools.

Sara is committed to the Falmouth schools’ mission/vision, she greatly values education and she will work hard to support our school community. Please join me in voting for Sara.

Julie Fraser

Falmouth

