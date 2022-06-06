One major reason Falmouth is a great place to raise a family is our school system. The upcoming School Board election presents us with an opportunity as voters to help our community rebound from the various challenges faced over the past several years as well as look for future improvement.

When the outgoing board members were elected three years ago, the problems we have faced since that time were not on anyone’s radar. We are now presented with a momentous choice with this election. As always, we don’t know what is to come over the next several years and need the ability to adapt accordingly.

We must have a group with varied backgrounds, life experiences and specialties where honest, open and logical conversations can help ensure success for our children and our town. Please join me in electing Emily Hinman and Scott Booth to help find that best path forward.

Tom Norton

Falmouth

