NRBQ

7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

It’s party time in Bath with a show from NRBQ who will be serving up their signature blend of blues, R&B, rockabilly jazz, pop and rock, fresh off of several dates opening for Bonnie Raitt, including in Portland. The NRBQ discography dates back more than five decades, most recently with last year’s “Magnet.” Fuel up with an RC Cola and a Moon Pie and get yourself to Bath for a guaranteed fun night out with a a troupe of highly polished musicians who know how to blow the roof off a joint.

Portland Symphony Orchestra presents Girl Power!

2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Seaside Pavilion, Old Orchard Beach, $10. portlandsymphony.org

Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Discovery Concerts series for families continues, and you’ll be inhaling salty air while you enjoy it. The 50-minute performance is called Girl Power! Celebrating Women in Music, and the guest conductor is Erin Freeman. Pieces include “Three Latin American Dances, III. The Mestizo Waltz” by Gabriela Lena Frank, “Fisher’s Hornpipe” by Cindy McTee and “Rockwell Reflections, V. The Peace Corps” by Stella Sung, among other selections composed or arranged by women.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

7 p.m. Monday, June 13. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $32.50. auramaine.com

British singer-songwriter Frank Turner starts a run of 50 states in 50 days in New Hampshire on Sunday, and his next stop is in Portland. The whirlwind wraps up on Aug. 1 in Hawaii, and he’s calling the streak The Neverending Tour of Everywhere 2022. Turner’s latest album, his ninth, is “FTHC,” which is short for Frank Turner Hardcore and debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart when it was released in February.

